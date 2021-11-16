Luxurious gifts to treat your loved ones this holiday season

Do you break into hives when it's time to find the right gifts for the people you love? Never fear, because we have a secret weapon.
Andrew Hoge, 425 Magazine's fashion and style editor gave us a sneak peek at some of his gift selections.
FEATURED PRODUCTS:
- L’Avant Collective Dish and Hand Soap.
- Antica Farmacista Crystal Diffusers
- Sskein Ribbed Baby Alpaca Beanies
- Treveri Gold Glitter Blanc de Blancs
- Yuen Spa Limited Edition Shower Mist
- Canceled Plans Candles
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.