Live out your lumberjack dreams at this Pioneer Square axe throwing venue

Have you ever wanted to feel like a lumberjack? Well, at FlannelJax's in Pioneer Square, you can!

At the recently opened facility, you can participate in "Lumberjack sports" like axe throwing, crosscut sawing, and Thump the Stump.

We visited to chat with general manager Jeremey Kerr and try out some of the activities!

ABOUT FLANNELJAX’S:

FlannelJax’s is the premier axe throwing and recreational sports experience. Built around the premise of “Extreme. Social. Fun!”, FlannelJax’s offers an exciting and inclusive experience for corporate and social events. The brand’s professionally designed centers emphasize a premium experience, allowing interested franchise investors to capitalize on the booming family entertainment industry by bringing a safe, customer-centric option to their communities.

FlannelJax's | 315 Second Ave. S., Seattle | 206-278-9480 | flanneljaxs.com