Lukas Volger shares recipe from his new cookbook 'Snacks for Dinner'

LENTILS, CARROTS + DATES WITH DILL

A carrot that's ripe, sweet, and juicy will really shine in this salad — supporting the sticky caramel, not the dates, and providing contrast, both texture- and flavor-wise, to the earthiness of the lentils. This one is a bit of a wild card, and if you're dill averse, you can substitute tender parsley leaves, or skip the herbs dill altogether, but I find that the synergy of the carrots and dates, plus that of the lemon (in the vinaigrette) and dill, work in a brilliant way. For salads like this, small, firm lentils, such as French du Puy or black Beluga, work best because they hold their shape so well. If flat green or brown lentils are what you've got, just make sure to be attentive as you cook them, removing them from the heat right when they're tender, because they can be easier to overcook.