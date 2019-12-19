SEATTLE — If you're scrambling for last-minute additions to your holiday decorations, or even a gift, Lowe's has something for everyone.

Store manager, Mattias Lieb, is here to share the best options Lowe's has to offer, from fresh poinsettias to gifts for your favorite home cook.

Holiday Decorating Tips:

Poinsettias - look for dark green, plentiful foliage with tiny, tightly clustered buds when choosing your plants. If the yellow buds are still partially green, your plant will quickly lose its color.

- look for dark green, plentiful foliage with tiny, tightly clustered buds when choosing your plants. If the yellow buds are still partially green, your plant will quickly lose its color. Accent Pieces - Start with larger pieces like a wreath or reindeer statue, and follow up with a cozy throw blanket, tabletop decor, and fun wall art to add to the festive atmosphere.

- Start with larger pieces like a wreath or reindeer statue, and follow up with a cozy throw blanket, tabletop decor, and fun wall art to add to the festive atmosphere. Christmas Lights - If you're going for a classic holiday look, choose white LED lights. For a more fun and festive solution, choose the colorful option.

- If you're going for a classic holiday look, choose white LED lights. For a more fun and festive solution, choose the colorful option. No fireplace? - No problem! Use a console table or freestanding mantel shelf hung on the wall to serve as your makeshift fireplace.

