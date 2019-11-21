SEATTLE — Black Friday is approaching, and now is the time to start researching where you can find the best deals.

Lowe's is offering one-day, in-store only doorbuster deals that include potted poinsettias for fifty cents, BOGO deals from top tool brands, and up to 25% off artificial Christmas trees.

Lowe's is also hosting an NFL Super Bowl contest:

As the Official Home Improvement Retail Sponsor of the NFL, each U.S. Lowe's store will offer its first 300 in-store customers the chance to enter to win two tickets to Super Bowl LIV (56) in Miami.

The first 300 shoppers also have the chance to win a $500 Lowe’s gift card, and each customer will receive a coupon for $10 off a $50 in-store Black Friday purchase.

Store Manager, Matthias Lieb, is here to break down the best deals Lowe's is offering for Black Friday and provide some gift inspiration for the upcoming holidays.

