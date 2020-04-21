SEATTLE — Jerry Brewer, National Sports Columnist for the Washington Post knows how we feel. Since all major sporting events have been cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Jerry says it's a loss we all share together.

"We're feeling a sense of loss of connection, the ability to communicate with people and feel things in a shared environment."

Brewer, who calls Seattle home says that the pro athletes are going to be okay, but it's the high school and college athletes who didn't finish seasons that he empathizes with.

