Earlier this week, the parents of former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski shared a stunning update about their son's health, months after he took his own life. Kym and Mark Hilinksi say an autopsy of Tyler's brain conducted at the Mayo Clinic revealed he had CTE. That brain disease has been linked to chronic head trauma and concussions.



Tyler joins a growing number of athletes with CTE. As of last year, the brains of 110 former NFL players were found posthumously to have the disease, and many other athletes have committed to donating their brains to research when they die.

Dr. Dirk Keene, Chief of Neuropathology at UW Medicine, is among those researching CTE in professional athletes, military servicemembers, and others. He shared more about his research, as well as work underway to better identify markers for CTE while the subjects are living. He was joined by former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Michael Jackson, who shared his own painful experience of living with the after-effects of concussions.

Additional resources about CTE research:

CTE Research at University of Washington

CTE research at Boston University

Hilinski's Hope Foundation

Michael retired from professional football in 1987 and received his MBA from The University of Phoenix. He is currently the Development Director at Nexus Youth and Families, a nonprofit organization helping kids and families in the greater South King County area. Nexus Youth and Families is hosting its 23rd Annual Golf Tournament on Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Washington National Golf Club in Seattle.

