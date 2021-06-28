Western Washington moms make it their business to support women postpartum

In Good Company owners Shannon Reese and Christine Wollin get real about life postpartum. #newdaynw

There are many joys that come with a new baby, but it isn't always easy. That's why Shannon Reese and Christine Wollin created In Good Company, a gift box service that aims to help new moms experiencing postpartum issues.

Reese and Wollin join New Day NW to talk about their postpartum experiences and the company.

ABOUT IN GOOD COMPANY:

Real mamas, real talk, real ingredients … and really funny.

Co-founders Shannon and Christine started in good company after a challenging postpartum experience. They felt unprepared to handle their own recovery while taking care of a newborn. While products and companies existed to support women, they knew there was a hole in the market that needed to be filled. They wanted women to feel supported and celebrated as they experience the fourth trimester.

Our products are organic and eco-friendly. As mamas, we care what brands we collaborate with. We partner with women-owned businesses that share the same values. We want the products and ingredients in our boxes to match our mission. The in good company mantra extends beyond those who gift our boxes to themselves or others. In good company isn't just a name, it’s a reminder that you are always in good company with us.