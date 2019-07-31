JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. — Teenager Christian Ashford has been selected as the 2019 Boys and Girls Club of America Pacific Military Youth of the Year for his mission to end teen bullying.

The idea for the Bully Proof initiative was inspired by a conversation Christian was he was having with a friend about bullying in their high schools. He created the "Bully Box", a way for students to anonymously report bullying that they saw, but weren't comfortable discussing openly with teachers. If they see an instance of bullying, students can write it down and drop in the Bully Box, where it will be reported.

Christian's commitment was rewarded first in the JBLM Military Youth of the Year and Washington State Military Youth of the Year competitions. On July 11th, he was awarded 2019 Boys & Girls Club of America Pacific Military Youth of the Year in San Diego. Next stop, Washington, DC, to compete in the 2019 National Youth of the Year competition.

