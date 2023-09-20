Local handbag designer partners with Philippine women on luxury designs

Soli & Sun’s Clare Hynes designs handbags using rattan woven by women in the Philippines

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Founded in 2020 by British designer Clare Hynes, Soli & Sun is an independent statement accessories brand based in the USA. Our resort-inspired collections channel a let’s escape kind of spirit with tropical bursts of color and natural materials forming the signature look of every artfully handcrafted bag and piece of jewelry we create.

After calling the Philippines home for three years, our founder Clare felt a deep connection to the communities she met and partnered with a cooperative called Klowil which introduced her to the women of the T’boli tribe and their artisanal weaving.

Today, Clare works closely with a group of artisans from the Philippines who help to bring many of her designs to life using traditional weaving techniques like rattan Solihiya and T’nalak fabric. “By collaborating with these artisans to construct our bags, it helps to sustain their income and keep their indigenous crafts alive.”

As an accompaniment to the bags, the Soli & Sun collection also includes easy to wear statement jewelry. These pieces are designed and made by Clare.