Local author Lish McBride gives "Beauty and the Beast" a gender-swapped makeover

We all know the story of "Beauty and the Beast," but one local author wanted to give it a fresh take.

Seattle author Lish McBride joins New Day NW to talk about her latest novel "Curses," a quirky and delightfully fun gender-swapped retelling of "Beauty and the Beast" that invites readers to explore what a fairy tale can look like outside of conventional gender roles.

ABOUT THE BOOK: Merit Cravan refused to fulfill her obligation to marry a prince, leading to a fairy godling's curse. She will be forced to live as a beast forever, unless she agrees to marry a man of her mother's choosing before her eighteenth birthday. Tevin Dumont has always been a pawn in his family's cons. The prettiest boy in a big family, his job is to tempt naïve rich girls to abandon their engagements, unless their parents agree to pay him off. But after his mother runs afoul of the beast, she decides to trade Tevin for her own freedom. Now, Tevin and Merit have agreed that he can pay off his mother's debt by using his con-artist skills to help Merit find the best match… but what if the best match is Tevin himself?

As with her past titles, including the highly acclaimed "Hold Me Closer, Necromancer," fans have come to expect a certain dark quirkiness that only McBride can bring to her stories. McBride certainly delivers on this expectation in "Curses," injecting an old classic with snark and humor to create a fairy tale retelling unlike any other.

With tantalizing romance, an imaginative magical world, and charming twists on a familiar classic, "Curses" is the perfect read for teens to immerse themselves in this summer.