Local artist explains Seattle's 'faux spring'

Erin Kendig created a weather wheel that's a spot-on observation of Seattle's seasons. #newdaynw

As a landscape artist, Erin Kendig spends a lot of time observing Seattle's changing seasons.

During a particularly "grey" period in 2018, she started reflecting on what winters are like compared to other seasons in the Pacific Northwest.

That sparked an idea that led to the design of a weather graphic that frequently makes the rounds on social media — particularly during "the grey" — a period Erin notes lasts from November to April.

"It resonates a lot with people," she said. "I think the quintessential season we experience is called 'the grey', which is our version of late fall/winter/early spring. It's the sort of long, dark, mild but monotonous period that I think a lot of people think about if they don't live here."

The exception? A short period in February where the sun comes out. Kendig says she can't take credit for coining the term "faux spring", but having grown up in the Pacific Northwest, she's well aware of those days or weeks that catch people off guard and sometimes fool them into thinking that spring is coming early.

"Every February there's at least a couple of days where it's sunny suddenly — and you're like, 'wow! Sun!'"

Kendig explains Seattle's other seasons like this:

"Spring for me is lighter, finally. Everything is becoming green with new growth. It's still kind of grey, but at least you get some growth and green and light because we're leading to the solstice."

"We get these beautiful summers, where it's actually now hot. Unfortunately, due to climate change, we now have smoke — followed by summer (2) and a brief period of what I would think of as a more stereotypical fall where the leaves actually are changing and it's so colorful and beautiful. But then, we're back to the grey."

Kendig specializes in painting original works on paper — generally using watercolor, gouache, and ink.

Her work will be featured in an upcoming solo show at the Ghost Gallery in May 2022.