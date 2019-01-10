SEATTLE — Cafe Nordo combines culinary arts and performance arts in the first production of their 11th season, Violet's Attic: A Grand Ball for Wicked Dolls.

Director, Erin Brindley, and part of the cast is here to give a sneak peek into the show.

EVENT INFO: Sep. 19 - Nov. 24. Violet's Attic: A Grand Ball for Wicked Dolls, Nordo’s Culinarium, 109 South Main St. Seattle, WA Get Tickets.

"This fall, you’re invited to Violet’s Attic, where playtime lasts forever. She’ll feed you treats and play games, but don’t cross her or it’s “IN THE BOX!” for you. The Culinarium will be transformed into a world scaled to be seen from the button eyes of Violet’s favorite dolls (you!) complete with a giant Jack in the Box and food fit for a doll party." Four-course meal, Recommended 18+

