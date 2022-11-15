Getting tired of that little black dress? Try these tips to make it feel new!

Stylist Darcy Camden recommends adding sweaters, sequin toppers, and coats to change the look of your dress. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — We all know that having a basic black dress we feel good in is key to a versatile wardrobe.

But sometimes, we get stuck in a rut and need some new ways to style that dress to take it from basic to fabulous.

Stylist Darcy Camden joined us for one of our favorite New Day segments, One Dress, Three Ways!

Featured looks:

LOOK #1: Cozy Casual (perfect for a family dinner)

LOOK #2: Sleek and festive (perfect for an office holiday party)

LOOK #3: Glitzy Glam (perfect for New Years Eve)

Darcy Camden is Founder and Chief Stylist of Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist.