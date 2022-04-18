Lighten up your Spring cocktails with coffee liqueur

Spring is here. Flowers are blooming, and the sun is just starting to come out - which means it's time for a nice refreshing Spring cocktail, of course! Mixologist Kyton Blair, from renowned bar Roquette, joined New Day to share three easy cocktail recipes, made with coffee liqueur, guaranteed to put a pep in your step!
Roquette is a French-inspired hideaway from acclaimed bartender Erik Hakkinen serving inventive craft cocktails & nibbles in a quaint, cozy space in Belltown. Named by Esquire Magazine as one of the “Best Bars in America 2021”.
Sunshine Espresso Martini
A take on a classic espresso martini - this time using tequila instead of vodka. Kyton insists you find a good quality tequila that's made with 100% agave.
INGREDIENTS
- 1.5 oz Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur
- 1 oz Tequila
- 0.5 Triple Sec
- 1 oz Espresso / Coffee / Cold Brew
DIRECTIONS:
- Pour ingredients into a cocktail shaker or a jar
- with a lid.
- Add ice.
- Shaker really hard.
- Strain / and or pour into your glass.
Coffee Highball
A highball with a twist! Simple, balanced, and refreshing.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 oz Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur
- Fever Tree Pink Grapefruit Soda
DIRECTIONS:
- Pour MRB over ice.
- Top with Grapefruit tonic.
- Garnish with a juicy wedge of citrus.
Mr. Cortez
INGREDIENTS
- 1.5 oz Mezcal
- 1.5 oz Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur
DIRECTIONS
- Add Mezcal and MRB to a glass.
- Add ice and stir.
MR. BLACK
The story of Mr. Black goes back to 2013 when a coffee lover, Tom Baker, met renowned master distiller, Philip Moore. As proper Australians, they created a coffee liqueur based on real coffee flavor. They source their coffee beans from three different single origins, first roasting them at the roastery, and afterward, they then distill and refine the spirit base to create Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur.
