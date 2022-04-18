Lighten up your Spring cocktails with coffee liqueur

Mixologist Kyton Blair, from craft cocktail bar Roquette, shares three easy spring-inspired cocktail recipes #newdaynw

Spring is here. Flowers are blooming, and the sun is just starting to come out - which means it's time for a nice refreshing Spring cocktail, of course! Mixologist Kyton Blair, from renowned bar Roquette, joined New Day to share three easy cocktail recipes, made with coffee liqueur, guaranteed to put a pep in your step!

Roquette is a French-inspired hideaway from acclaimed bartender Erik Hakkinen serving inventive craft cocktails & nibbles in a quaint, cozy space in Belltown. Named by Esquire Magazine as one of the “Best Bars in America 2021”.

Sunshine Espresso Martini

A take on a classic espresso martini - this time using tequila instead of vodka. Kyton insists you find a good quality tequila that's made with 100% agave.

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur

1 oz Tequila

0.5 Triple Sec

1 oz Espresso / Coffee / Cold Brew

DIRECTIONS:

Pour ingredients into a cocktail shaker or a jar with a lid. Add ice. Shaker really hard. Strain / and or pour into your glass.





Coffee Highball

A highball with a twist! Simple, balanced, and refreshing.

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur

Fever Tree Pink Grapefruit Soda

DIRECTIONS:

Pour MRB over ice. Top with Grapefruit tonic. Garnish with a juicy wedge of citrus.

Mr. Cortez

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Mezcal

1.5 oz Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur

DIRECTIONS

Add Mezcal and MRB to a glass. Add ice and stir.

MR. BLACK

The story of Mr. Black goes back to 2013 when a coffee lover, Tom Baker, met renowned master distiller, Philip Moore. As proper Australians, they created a coffee liqueur based on real coffee flavor. They source their coffee beans from three different single origins, first roasting them at the roastery, and afterward, they then distill and refine the spirit base to create Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur.