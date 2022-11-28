A unique way to help the world this holiday season

Light The World Giving Machines are in Bellevue and help local and global charities. #newdaynw

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue’s Downtown Park plays host to Light The World Giving Machines where you can buy socks, polio vaccines for children, or homegoods for a local refugee family.

It’s a vending machine that dispenses much needed humanitarian supplies. In our area for the first time, the machines feature needed products and services from local charities like The Salvation Army, International Rescue Committee, and Shared Hope International.

Items range from $5-$212 and run the gamut from a soccer ball to ducks to help a village start a business. Local groups are helped with childcare, warm shoes, meals, and even supplies to set up homes for refugees.

Started in NYC in 2017, the Giving Machines are in 28 cities and countries around the world from Denver to Hawaii to the Phillipines and now the Seattle area.

One hundred percent of the donations made at the Giving Machine will go to the charities.

The cost of the machines and all operation costs are covered by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

You’ll find this machine thru Jan. 1st at the Bellevue Downtown Park across from Bellevue Square Mall on Northeast Fourth Street.