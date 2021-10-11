Are life's messy moments actually messages of redirection?

We all have our messy moments in life: losing a job, not getting the apartment we wanted, and maybe a failed relationship ... or five. Sometimes these things happen more often than we would like to admit.

Life coach and author of the book, "Make Your Mess Your Message," Shari Leid , joined New Day NW to talk about why we shouldn't hide from our messes, but instead embrace them and take them as messages of redirection.

Discover the power of meaningful, life-changing conversations. We’ve all had unique—and often messy—life journeys. You know … the good, the bad, and the ugly. But what if your “messy” life experiences have hidden meanings—that if uncovered could help you have mind-blowing insights about your life’s purpose, and deepen your friendships? In the second book of "The Friendship Series", life coach Shari Leid chronicles a round of dates with her girlfriends where she asks the question “What is the mess that became your message?” And the responses are astounding! "Make Your Mess Your Message" encourages each of us to not only give one another the gift of time but to have meaningful life-changing conversations to deepen our friendships and gain insights into our own life journeys.