SEATTLE — For years, many thought Seattle traffic couldn't function without the Alaskan Way viaduct, but here we are in 2020 with the viaduct now completely gone.

From one aging piece of infrastructure to another, some are turning their focus to Interstate-5 in downtown Seattle.

The Stranger staff writer Lester Black joins us to discuss the varying views on the interstate's future from putting a lid on it to getting rid of it completely.