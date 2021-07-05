x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Day Northwest

License to Parent: Parenting tips from a former CIA spy

Former CIA agent Christina Hillsberg, shares how skills she learned as a spy can help when raising kids. "License to Parent" is out now. #newdaynw
Credit: G.P. Putnam's Sons / KING 5
Former CIA agents share parenting tips in new book.

SEATTLE — As parents, it's a constant balancing act between being over-protective and letting your child learn self-sufficiency from making mistakes. 

So who better to ask for parenting advice than two former CIA spies?

Christina Hillsberg and her husband Ryan worked as CIA agents for years. Now raising kids here in the Seattle area, they've written "License to Parent: How My Career as a Spy Helped Me Raise Resourceful, Self-Sufficient Kids

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.