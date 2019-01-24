SEATTLE — President of the American Library Association, Loida Garcia-Febo, joins New Day Northwest to talk about libraries and the vital roles they play in communities today.
In the age of information, libraries are a necessity for keeping everyone informed in all areas of life. Garcia-Febo talks about the importance of libraries in today's society.
Book Recommendations from today's segment:
- Mama Africa!: How Miriam Makeba Spread Hope with Her Song, by Kathryn Erskine
- Piecing Me Together, by Renee Watson
- Lucky Broken Girl, by Ruth Behar
- The First Rule of Punk, by Celia C Pérez
Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.