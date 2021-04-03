Let's get crafty! Two easy crafts you can make in just a few minutes

SEATTLE — Amity and Jordan both love crafts so each picked a favorite they've seen online and we did some crafting in the New Day studio!
Amity taught Jordan to make succulent boxes. Supplies needed:
- container, we found our boxes at Home Depot
- succulents 8-10 depending on size or container
- succulent soil
- pea gravel or rocks
Jordan taught Amity to make a spring door decoration using an umbrella and flowers. Super cute and fast. Supplies needed:
- umbrella, kids or adult size with a hook end to hang
- 4-8 bunches of flowers, real or faux
- the ribbon that you love
Segment Producer Derek Haas. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.