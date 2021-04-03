x
Let's get crafty! Two easy crafts you can make in just a few minutes

Amity and guest host King 5's Jordan Wilkerson shared a craft each, making succulent boxes and a spring umbrella wreath for the front door. #newdaynw
We're getting crafty making succulent boxes.

SEATTLE — Amity and Jordan both love crafts so each picked a favorite they've seen online and we did some crafting in the New Day studio!

Amity taught Jordan to make succulent boxes.  Supplies needed:

  • container, we found our boxes at Home Depot
  • succulents 8-10 depending on size or container
  • succulent soil
  • pea gravel or rocks

Jordan taught Amity to make a spring door decoration using an umbrella and flowers. Super cute and fast. Supplies needed:

  • umbrella, kids or adult size with a hook end to hang
  • 4-8 bunches of flowers, real or faux
  • the ribbon that you love

