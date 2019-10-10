SEATTLE — Lemolo is the creative brainchild of Poulsbo native, singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Meagan Grandall. Swansea is Lemolo's third album and debuts on October 11. Described an "Ethereal experience bolstered by crashing waves of intentional sound intertwined with hauntingly powerful vocals." Today, Lemolo performs the song, "South of Sound." You can pre-order the record and stream the new singles at lemolomusic.bandcamp.com.

Event Info

Attend Lemolo's Swansea Album Release Show with Special String Ensemble with Galen DIsston (Pickwick) and Brenda Xu, Sat, Oct. 12, 7:30 PM at St. Mark’s Cathedral, Seattle. Get Tickets!

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.