CARLSBAD, Calif. — This April, LEGOLAND California Resort is opening the largest addition in LEGOLAND history, the LEGO Movie World. This awesome expansion will fully immerse guests into the universe of The Lego Movie. Visit the streets of Bricksburg as new rides and thrilling experiences await.

LEGO Master Model Builder Matthew Slagle visits New Day Northwest with models of the rides and other themed brick creations as viewers get a sneak peak of The LEGO Movie World.

For LEGOLAND California Resort tickets and additional information, call (760)-918-5346 or visit their website www.LEGOLAND.com/california.

