SEATTLE — Melissa Glenn, a licensed mental health counselor and social worker for the King County Library System is facilitating the free workshop: Trauma-Informed Care: Tools for Building Empathy and Creating Safe Spaces at the King County Library System's Skyway location on Tue July, 23rd.

The workshop will teach participants about how trauma affects individuals and communities and how we can all have a part in creating safe spaces and showing empathy.

About the Workshop

Trauma-Informed Care: Tools for Building Empathy and Creating Safe Spaces

Join the Skyway Youth Network Collaborative for our first-ever open meeting in partnership with the Skyway Library July 23 at 2:30 PM, at the KCLS Skyway Branch, 12601 76th Avenue South, Seattle.

This engaging workshop explores the impact of trauma on individuals and communities. Activities and lecture will teach participants to recognize and respond to signs of trauma, gain understanding of Trauma-Informed Care principles, and develop self-care strategies.

