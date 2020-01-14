SEATTLE — Fiber Artist Andie Solar demonstrates the art of punch needle, an embroidery method in which an artist can create rugs, wall hanging, or cushion covers by threading loops of acrylic or wool yarn through canvas stretched on a hoop. It's quick and easy to learn, requires minimal tools and supplies, and is so on trend with it's 70's style and aesthetic.

Andie's website Myra and Jean has online punch needle courses and kits available that can help you get started.

