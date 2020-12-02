SEATTLE — Dance instructor Vassili William of Seattle's Salsa Con Todo introduces us to Bachata, a style of social partner dance that originated in the Dominican Republic. Compared to Salsa, Bachata is a slower dance, with more intimacy and presentation.

Vassili and dancers from Salsa Con Todo demonstrate the dance and talk to us about the rising popularity of Bachata.

Salsa Con Todo, Seattle Dance Academy, 211 N. 36th St. Seattle WA 98103

ABOUT SALSA CON TODO: "Celebrating its 13th year, Vasilli is known globally for what he has created at this lively dance academy & community hub, located in Fremont, establishing progressive standards for a modernizing dance community. Salsa Con Todo not only has the highest standards for dance, but also for safety and inclusivity ensuring everyone feels welcome. There’s nothing else quite like it. The studio focuses on six major dance forms: Salsa, Bachata, Brazilian Zouk, Argentine Tango, Swing and Kizomba/Urban Kiz, taught by a lengthy roster of over forty highly-trained instructors." Salsa Con Todo.

