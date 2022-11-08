How to layer without looking bulky this winter

It’s cold outside but if you layer using the right pieces you’ll be warm, fashionable, AND still have a waistline. Stylist Darcy Camden shares her tips. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Having a complete wardrobe with pieces that coordinate and layer is key as we go into winter.

If you can make it happen, it really makes getting dressed for the day much easier and more fashionable.

Stylist Darcy Camden joined the show to share her tips for wardrobe building and layering!

How to Layer for Warmth and Style

MODEL #1: Tonal layering

MODEL #2: Layering for warmth and style

MODEL #3: Festive layering

Darcy’s rules for layering:

1. Start with lightweight, fitted basics as a first layer and build strategically by adding thicker pieces.

2. Strive for different textures/fabrics in your outfit: wool, cotton, satin, leather are all different and can all balance each other nicely.

3. Try to not to lose your waistline under all the layers. Tucking in shirts and belts can help.

4. Think about how each layer will be visible and contribute to the overall look— try not to cover anything up completely. What’s the point of adding something to your outfit if you won’t even see it?

5. If you feel like you’re wearing too much, it’s ok to peel it back!

Darcy Camden is Founder and Chief Stylist of Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist.