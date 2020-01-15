SEATTLE — The start of a new year is a popular time to take stock of all the relationships and habits, both good and bad, in our lives. Certified hypnotherapist Laura Richer shares her thoughts on how to identify which relationships to keep and which to leave behind in the New Year.

Some of Richer's tips include:

Invest in yourself - time, money, energy

Take time to disconnect from the busyness of your life

Appreciate what you have already accomplished

Let go of the story of the past

Be willing to be uncomfortable

Decide what behaviors and actions you need to change to support your 2020 goals

