New tool helps you organize support for loved ones

Many people in our lives and communities are facing unbelievably challenging moments. Knowing how to help someone through those times can be hard. That's why a Tacoma woman used her own experience with tragedy to create a tool called Give InKind to help people show their support.
Laura Malcolm joined New Day NW to talk more about this new tool for giving support.
More information:
Laura Malcolm is the founder of Give InKind, a platform for organizing and sending support through challenging life moments. Founded in 2016 after the loss of her child, Laura wanted to create an easier way for friends, families, and communities to give help from anywhere through the times it's needed most. Since then, over one million people have come to Give InKind to give support to a family with a new baby, a cancer journey, surgery recovery, loss of a loved one, or any other moment that prompts us to ask, "How can I help?" Give InKind is the only platform that brings together a Care Calendar, Wishlist, Fundraising, and News & Updates into one, free, easy-to-use tool. Give InKind is a national platform, with many families right here in the northwest that have turned to an InKind page to rally their community. Laura has also raised $2.2 million from local investors to further Give InKind's mission, a testament to the ability to 'do good and do good business' in a landscape where less than three percent of female-founded companies are venture-backed.
