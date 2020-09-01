SEATTLE — Launch Success, a program by Treehouse, ensures young adults with experience in the foster care system have a strong network of support, as well as access to coaching and resources necessary for success in adulthood.

Some of the resources include coordination of services to secure housing, funding for school expenses and job supplies, as well as support to overcome various barriers to academic or career success.

Treehouse is a non-profit organization that gives youth in foster care support and resources throughout childhood and into their future.

Most foster care programs provide support for youth until ages 18-21 when youth age out of the foster care system. After that age, private and government support goes away, at a time when support is most needed.

Launch Success builds on the resources and support from their Graduation Success program as youth begin to navigate adulthood.

Alex Cornell, Launch Success Coach, and Tatii Swan, Launch Success participant, visit New Day Northwest to talk about launching into adulthood with Treehouse's Launch Success program.

The Launch Success program is available in nine counties including Benton, Franklin, King, Pierce, Skagit, Spokane, Snohomish, Thurston, and Whatcom.

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley.