SEATTLE — Interior Designer Caitlin Jones Ghajar showcases the latest trends for updating your kitchen and/or living room:

Colorful Cabinets - People are all the colors of the rainbow throughout the home but green and blue are especially popular.

Wallpaper - It's having its moment and it just keeps getting better.

- It's having its moment and it just keeps getting better. One-of-a-kind art and furniture - Artisans are now accessible! Spend a tiny bit more for a one-of-a-kind, artisan-made, work of art.

- Artisans are now accessible! Spend a tiny bit more for a one-of-a-kind, artisan-made, work of art. Home technology - Prices have come down dramatically in home automation.

- Prices have come down dramatically in home automation. Mixed Metals - Polished chrome is out - Using multiple metals within a single space is in.

