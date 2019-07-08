SEATTLE — Larry Falivena was diagnosed with ALS in 2017, and this summer, he is taking his awareness and fundraising efforts on the road.

In honor of the 80th anniversary of Lou Gehrig's "I feel like the luckiest man alive" speech at Yankee Stadium and the 5th anniversary of the Ice Bucket Challenge, Larry and family have hit the road in an RV on a mission to visit every MLB stadium in the country. Along the way, he brings local ALS patients with him to enjoy a baseball game and build the community. In Seattle, fellow ALS patient Steph Atkins will be accompanying Larry to the game.

Steph has a rare form of ALS called "Familial ALS". Most of the time ALS is not inherited. In 90% of cases, the person with ALS is the only family member with the disease. The other 10% of cases are "Familial ALS". Steph was diagnosed with ALS in 2001, and has been volunteering, fundraising, and raising awareness of the disease ever since. She also has volunteered for multiple ALS research projects, some involving invasive and painful procedures. She was awarded the Evergreen Chapter's Spirit of Lou Gehrig Award in 2018.

You can help Larry on his mission and follow his journey to visit every MLB park by visiting challengelarry.com and following @larrychallengeals on Instagram. He'll be at T-Mobile Park on Aug. 7th for the Mariners vs. Padres game.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.