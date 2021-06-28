Seattle blues singer Lady A says fans have trouble finding her online after country band started using her name

Anita White, known for 30 years as Lady A, is awaiting a court date in her legal battle with the band formerly known as Lady Antebellum. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Seattle blues singer Lady A has been in a legal battle with the country band formerly known as Lady Antebellum for over a year now. The band, which now goes by "Lady A", said they wanted to change their name because of their previous name's ties to slavery in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

When the battle first arose, New Day NW chatted with Lady A as she hoped to settle with the band, proposing a multi-million dollar settlement. Negotiations fell through and they are awaiting a court date in Tennessee.

Lady A, who has held the stage name for 30 years, said what she feared most about having to share her name with the country trio was that her fans would not be able to find her online. She joins the show to update us on her experience and share why she continues to make music, despite concerns about what's to come.