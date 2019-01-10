TACOMA, Wash. — Sponsored by Larson Automotive Mercedes Benz of Tacoma, the 5th Annual Lady 12 Fashion Show is back for a good cause.

This year's show will benefit The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The show will also feature a silent auction, dancing, food, drinks, special appearances, and some furry friends.

Former Seahawk Joe Tafoya and his wife Brandelyn, co-founders of Lady 12, join us to show off some of their latest styles, and to show off Tommy, the cutest pup who is looking for his forever home. He got a little nervous in front of the cameras, but backstage he was totally chill. One thing we learned right away, Tommy is a lover! He's currently available for adoption from the Tacoma-Pierce County Humane Society.

Tommy is a total sweetie! He is not averse to as many pets at one time as possible.

New Day NW

EVENT INFO

5th Annual Lady 12 Fashion Show, Sat, Oct. 5, 6:30 PM, 1701-C Alexander Ave E, Fife, WA 98424

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.