Try this savory roll recipe from 'Mooncakes and Milk Bread'

SEATTLE — Here at New Day, we think one of the best ways to get to know another culture is through their food! This time around we got a lesson in Chinese baking.
Kristina Cho, author of the new cookbook "Mooncakes and Milk Bread," showed us how to make her tasty pork floss and seaweed pull-apart rolls.
Mother of All Milk Bread
MAKES 1 LOAF OR 12 BUNS
INGREDIENTS:
For the Tangzhong
- 100g (1/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons) milk
- 20g (2 tablespoons) bread flour
For the Milk Bread
- 125g (1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon) warm (110°F) milk
- 1 teaspoon active dry yeast
- 50g (1/4 cup) granulated sugar, plus a pinch
- 335g (2 2/3 cups) bread flour, plus more for work surface
- 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt
- 1 large egg
- 55g (4 tablespoons) unsalted butter, cut into pieces and softened
- 1 teaspoon canola or other neutral-flavored oil, for bowl
For the Egg Wash
- 1 large egg
- 1 tablespoon heavy cream
DIRECTRIONS:
- Make the tangzhong: In a small saucepan over low heat, combine the flour and milk and cook, whisking constantly, until thickened to a paste, 2 to 3 minutes. Immediately transfer the paste into a small bowl, scraping the sides of the saucepan with a flexible spatula; let cool until warm, 5 to 10 minutes. Texture should resemble mashed potatoes.
- Make the milk bread: In a clean or new small sauce pan, scald the milk over medium heat, bringing the milk to a gentle simmer (watch carefully as milk tends to boil over). Pour milk into a small bowl and cool until warm to the touch (about 110°F). Stir in yeast and a pinch of sugar, and set aside until the surface of the mixture is foamy, 5 to 10 minutes.
- In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a dough hook, combine the sugar, flour, salt, and egg. Add the tangzhong and milk and mix on low until shaggy. Add the softened butter one piece at a time, mixing until fully incorporated before adding the next. Increase the speed to medium-high and continue to knead the dough until it is tacky and slightly sticky, 8 to 9 minutes. Transfer the dough to a lightly floured work surface. Wet your hands to prevent the dough from sticking, pinch and pull the ends of the dough to form a smooth ball.
- Coat a large mixing bowl with 1 teaspoon of oil. Add the dough to the bowl, gently turning it to cover with oil. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and set in a warm spot to proof until doubled in size, about 2 hours (or place in the refrigerator to proof for at least 8 hours or overnight).
- Transfer the proofed dough onto a lightly floured work surface. Punch down the dough to deflate it. Pinch and pull the ends of the dough to form a smooth ball.
Pork Floss and Seaweed Pull-Apart Rolls
MAKES 8 LARGE ROLLS
I know it is "pork floss" and others call it "pork sung." I've also heard it called "meat wool," which I find absolutely hilarious. Whatever you call it, these wispy strands of sweet and salty dried pork have an airy, delicate texture that makes floss a flavorful addition to jook (page 230), salads, and yes, buns. The combination of mayo, pork floss, and dried seaweed or furikake is popular in Chinese bakeries. The creamy mayo anchors the saltiness of seaweed and pork floss with a little richness and tartness, while also keeping the buns extremely soft. Just as people fight over the center cinnamon roll, you may have to elbow a few people out of the way to claim the softest-of-soft pork floss buns in the middle.
INGREDIENTS:
- All-purpose flour, for dusting
- Mother of All Milk Bread Dough, made through step 4
- 100g (1/2 cup) mayonnaise
- 1 cup pork floss, plus more for topping
- 2 tablespoons furikake
- 1/4 cup finely chopped green onions
- Nonstick cooking spray, for pan
- 1 large egg
- 1 tablespoon heavy cream or milk
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds, for topping
DIRECTIONS:
- Lightly flour a work surface. After the first proof, transfer the dough to the surface and roll it out into a roughly 10 x 18-inch rectangle. Using an offset spatula, spread the mayonnaise over the dough, leaving 1/2 inch clear around the edges. Sprinkle the pork floss, furikake, and green onions evenly over the surface. Roll up the dough lengthwise to form a tight roll, pinching the seam to seal. Place the dough seam-side down on the work surface. Trim 1 inch off each end of the coil and then slice eight equal portions with a sharp knife.
- Coat a 10-inch round cake pan with nonstick spray. Arrange the dough slices cut side up in the pan, with a small gap between each bun. Cover the pan with a damp, clean kitchen towel and set aside in a warm spot until the buns double in size, 60 to 90 minutes. Just before baking, make the egg wash by whisking together the egg and cream in a small bowl. Brush the egg wash over the buns. Sprinkle sesame seeds evenly over the buns. Bake until the buns are golden brown, 25 to 28 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and allow the buns to cool in the pan. Serve warm or completely cooled.
- Buns can be kept in an airtight container (a resealable bag works great) in the refrigerator for up to 4 days, or the freezer for up to 3 months. Refrigerated buns can be reheated in the microwave for 30 to 45 seconds or in a 300°F oven for about 5 minutes, until soft and warmed through. Reheat frozen buns on a baking sheet in a 350°F oven until soft and warmed through, 10 to 15 minutes.
