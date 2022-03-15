Try this savory roll recipe from 'Mooncakes and Milk Bread'

SEATTLE — Here at New Day, we think one of the best ways to get to know another culture is through their food! This time around we got a lesson in Chinese baking.

Mother of All Milk Bread

Pork Floss and Seaweed Pull-Apart Rolls

I know it is "pork floss" and others call it "pork sung." I've also heard it called "meat wool," which I find absolutely hilarious. Whatever you call it, these wispy strands of sweet and salty dried pork have an airy, delicate texture that makes floss a flavorful addition to jook (page 230), salads, and yes, buns. The combination of mayo, pork floss, and dried seaweed or furikake is popular in Chinese bakeries. The creamy mayo anchors the saltiness of seaweed and pork floss with a little richness and tartness, while also keeping the buns extremely soft. Just as people fight over the center cinnamon roll, you may have to elbow a few people out of the way to claim the softest-of-soft pork floss buns in the middle.