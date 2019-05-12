For dog-lovers who aren't quite ready to adopt or foster full-time, Kitsap Humane Society has a new program perfect for you.

The Kickin' It with K9's program gives volunteers the opportunity to take shelter dogs out for a day of fun, or even a sleepover at their house!

The only requirement to participate is a one-time orientation. Daytime field trips are scheduled throughout the week, and dogs are picked up in the morning so they can return to the shelter by noon to be available for adoption.

Each volunteer will leave the shelter with a backpack filled with all the doggy essentials for their day of fun with the shelter dogs.

Kitsap Humane Society's Rhonda Manville joins us with a volunteer, and Eevee the dog, to share more about the program and how it benefits dogs in the shelter.

Note: Volunteers are encouraged to sign up in advance by contacting kickinitwithk9s@kitsap-humane.org, or fill out the program application.

Orientation Dates:

December 21, 2019

January 7, 2020

January 18, 2020

February 4, 2020

February 15, 2020

* All orientations begin at 10:00 A.M.

