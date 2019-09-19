SEATTLE — According to the Center for Disease Control, there have been seven deaths from a severe lung disease associated with the vaping, and over 380 cases of this disease have been reported. The CDC is asking for individuals to cease the use of e-cigarettes until the cause of the disease has been determined.

Dr. Jeff Duchin, the Health Officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County, joins us to discuss the outbreak of this lung disease, why teens should quit vaping, and the potential for a federal ban on e-cigarettes.



