SEATTLE — Emphasizing the importance of summer reading can keep kids engaged with a good book outside of the school year and help adults unwind after a hectic work day. King County Library System's summer reading program returns, aiming to introduce you to your next read while getting you out and about in the community.

This year's theme is helping NASA celebrate the Apollo 11 moon landing's 50th anniversary, and offers over 1,400 events held throughout King County that will have you enjoying the sun in local parks, making rockets, and soaking in some live music.

A Universe of Stories runs from June 1 to August 31 and offers events for kids, teens, and adults. You can also log your summer reading minutes for prizes.

Here are Librarian Emily Calkins' picks to help start your summer reading mission on the right page:

American Moonshot by Douglas Brinkley

A Computer Called Katherine by Suzanne Slade

Wally Funk's Race for Space by Sue Nelson

The Weight of Stars by Kayla Ancrum

The Calculating Stars by Mary Robinette Kowal

