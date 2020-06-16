Five excellent reads by Black authors

SEATTLE — With so much happening in our world right now, reading and learning can be a great way to make sense of things we don't understand.
One of those topics many of us are seeking to better understand right now is racism.
Librarian Emily Calkins from the King County Library System compiled this list of five books she recommends by Black authors that cover a range of topics:
- Me and White Supremacy by Layla Saad
- Magnificent Homespun Brown by Samara Cole Doyon and Kaylani Juanita
- Stamped by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi
- The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
- Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert
