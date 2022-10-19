KING 5 traffic anchor Shante Sumpter shows us how to make her famous mac and cheese

Shante elevates this classic comfort food by adding lobster! #newdaynw

We love having KING 5 traffic anchor Shante Sumpter on for games and Hot Topics, but when we heard she has a talent for making mac and cheese, we had to have her cook for us!

She joined the show to share how to make the cheesy dish with an added classy twist!

Shante's Lobster Mac and Cheese

INGREDIENTS:

3 cups of noodles (I use spirals or elbows)

3 cups of heavy cream

20 oz of Mexican mix cheese

16 oz of sharp cheddar cheese

½ stick of salted butter

4 lobster tails

2 tbsp of Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning

1 tbsp of all purpose flour

Paprika

Old Bay Seasoning

Fresh parsley

1 tsp of garlic powder

DIRECTIONS:

1. Remove lobster tails from shell and cut into bite size pieces.

2. Place lobster in a bowl and season with the garlic powder, a little Tony’s, and Old Bay.

3. Set aside.

4. Cook noodles to al dente. Add salt to water before boiling. While the water is boiling. You can start making your cheese sauce.

5. Melt about a tablespoon of butter in a big pot or pan and cook lobster for 1-2 minutes (not too long because technically it’ll cook in the oven).

6. Add the remaining butter to the same pot. Once it melts, whisk in flour to make a roux.

7.Slowly whisk in each cup of whipping cream.

8.Let simmer for about 3 minutes, then add in 2 tbsp of Tony’s seasoning.

9.Slowly add in cheese and whisk in so it melts (leave some for the top of your mac and cheese).

10. Stir in noodles to the cheese mixture and lobster.

11. Use butter or cooking spray to coat the bottom of a casserole dish.

12. Transfer mac and cheese to the dish.

13. Top with remaining cheese, parsley, and paprika

14. Bake at 350 for 25 minutes.