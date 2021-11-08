KING 5 news anchor Joyce Taylor shares a recipe for eggplant parmesan!

This vegetarian alternative to chicken parmesan will make everyone at the table happy, even the meat-eaters! 🍆 #newdaynw

Looking for a delicious vegetarian recipe to have for your next dinner? Longtime KING 5 news anchor Joyce Taylor has you covered!

Taylor joined New Day NW to share a recipe that both her vegetarian daughter and meat-eater husband love!

Eggplant Parmesan by Joyce Taylor via Carmines

INGREDIENTS:

2 eggplants (1 lb. each), cut ends, peel or unpeeled, and slice lengthwise into 3/8-inch slices

1 cup light olive oil

2 oz chopped garlic

1 tbsp dry oregano

1 tsp coarse Kosher salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1/2 cup Italian parsley, freshly-chopped

3 tbsp grated Pecorino Romano cheese

1 1/2 cup coarse shredded low-fat mozzarella cheese

1 1/4 cup Carmine's marinara (prepared ahead, no Romano added)

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a small bowl combine oil, garlic, oregano, salt, pepper, and 1/4 cup of the parsley. Mix well.

2. Preheat oven to 450°F.

3. Using a pastry-style brush, evenly brush oil mixture on both sides of eggplant slices. Place brushed slices on a large sheet pan with sides. Don’t overlap pieces. Use two pans if necessary.

4. Sprinkle two tbsp of the grated Romano over the tops of the brushed eggplant.

5. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until eggplant is nicely browned. Remove from oven and let cool down for 10 minutes. You will need to have some paper towels available to remove excess oil from the bottoms of the slices. Just simply lay them on the towels for a second or two.

6. Reduce oven to 350°F.

7. In a 1 1/2 quart casserole pan, place 1/2 cup of marinara sauce on the bottom. Lay eggplant slices evenly on top of the sauce, overlapping is fine here. Take 1/4 cup of the marinara and spread evenly over eggplant layer.

8. Sprinkle 1/2 cup of the low-fat mozzarella. Repeat the eggplant, sauce, and cheese in two more layers. For the top layer, add the remaining Romano cheese.

9. Bake uncovered in oven for 30-40 minutes, or until piping hot and golden brown. Sprinkle remainder of parsley. Serve hot.

Carmine’s Marina

INGREDIENTS:

4 (28 oz) can San Marzano peeled plum tomatoes

3/4 cup olive oil

3/4 cup fresh garlic, thin-sliced

1 cup fresh basil, chopped

1/2 cup fresh Italian parsley, chopped

1 tbsp Kosher salt

1/2 tsp cracked black pepper

1 cup Romano cheese, grated

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat a 5-quart saucepot with the olive oil.

2. Add the garlic and brown (be careful not to burn).

3. Add the parsley and the basil and cook for another minute.

4. Add the tomatoes and the salt and pepper.

5. Bring tomato mixture to a boil and then reduce to a simmer (slightly break up the whole tomatoes with a spoon).

6. Cook for approximately 75 minutes.

7. Remove from the heat, fold in the cheese, and serve.