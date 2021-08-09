Meet KING 5's new weekend morning anchor Farah Jadran!

KING 5 has a new weekend morning anchor in town and her name is Farah Jadran!
Farah joined New Day NW to chat about football, her growing family, and of course, to participate in a lightning round!
It's a good thing football season is here because Farah is a huge NFL fan!
She is also a defending champ in her Fantasy Football league and is excited about this season.
Born and raised outside of Chicago, Farah is a Bears fan, but she is happy to root for the Seahawks now that Seattle is home.
Aside from sports, Farah loves her family which includes three dogs and a baby on the way!
Speaking of her dogs, she has a voice for all three — Jack the dachshund, Bogey the pug, and Bear, a rescue from Alabama!
LIGHTNING ROUND QUESTIONS:
-Do you have a nickname?
FJ or Wheels
-What's your star sign?
Liba
-What's your biggest pet peeve?
Lying!
-Pineapple on pizza? Yes or no?
No!
-Texting or talking?
Talking
-Last song you listened to?
"Feels Good"
-Favorite day of the week?
Saturday
-Cake or pie?
Both!
-Favorite vacation destination?
Before she moved here it was the Pacific Northwest!
-Most used emoji?
The sparkly heart 💖
