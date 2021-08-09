Meet KING 5's new weekend morning anchor Farah Jadran!

Farah will be taking over Amity's old job! #newdaynw

KING 5 has a new weekend morning anchor in town and her name is Farah Jadran!

Farah joined New Day NW to chat about football, her growing family, and of course, to participate in a lightning round!

It's a good thing football season is here because Farah is a huge NFL fan!

She is also a defending champ in her Fantasy Football league and is excited about this season.

Born and raised outside of Chicago, Farah is a Bears fan, but she is happy to root for the Seahawks now that Seattle is home.

Aside from sports, Farah loves her family which includes three dogs and a baby on the way!

Speaking of her dogs, she has a voice for all three — Jack the dachshund, Bogey the pug, and Bear, a rescue from Alabama!

LIGHTNING ROUND QUESTIONS:

-Do you have a nickname?

FJ or Wheels

-What's your star sign?

Liba

-What's your biggest pet peeve?

Lying!

-Pineapple on pizza? Yes or no?

No!

-Texting or talking?

Talking

-Last song you listened to?

"Feels Good"

-Favorite day of the week?

Saturday

-Cake or pie?

Both!

-Favorite vacation destination?

Before she moved here it was the Pacific Northwest!

-Most used emoji?

The sparkly heart 💖