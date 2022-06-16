Evening's Kim Holcomb shares her best thrifting tips

Evening's Kim Holcomb is a big thrifting fan! She recently joined the show to share her tips for those who feel they never have any luck with it.
Kim's Tips:
- If you're new to thrifting, don't go in with a goal! No expectations means no pressure and you're less likely to feel overwhelmed if you just go in to browse.
- If you're already into thrifting, remember that not every good deal means you need it. Be certain you'll actually wear what you're buying, otherwise you're not shopping sustainably — you're just accumulating.
- Look through every rack, even the ones that aren't your size. Things get put back in the wrong places and you might get lucky.
- Make sure you have enough time to truly search. Successful thrifting usually happens when you have time to work your way through a shop slowly, taking time to really look.
- Make it a meditative experience, focus on each small thing and tune out the rest of the world.
- Finally, use it as an opportunity to stretch your fashion boundaries. Experiment with patterns or colors or designs you might not normally wear because it's less of an investment to try something new.
