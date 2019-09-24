SEATTLE — When life gives you an empty nest, sometimes you just have to buy a sailboat and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Kim Brown Seely's memoir, "Unchartered", tells the true story of Seely and her husband's decision to leave their empty nest and sail out to sea in search of a mythical blonde bear and a new purpose in life. The author joins us to give advice on empty-nesting, discovering your next chapter in life, and more.

Kim Brown Seely Greetings - and welcome to kimbrownseely.com. I'm an award-winning travel writer, a contributing editor for Virtuoso Life magazine, a sailor, an empty nester, a gardener, and a road-tripper. I've written about far-flung places for National Geographic Adventure, Travel & Le

