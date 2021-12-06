Get your kids into STEM with these six super cool toys

A lot of toys make our kids' holiday wish lists, but when it's a toy that also teaches our kids, that's a real win.
Toy Insider's Marissa Silva joined New Day NW to show us popular toys that are considered "stealthy STEM." These are toys that teach kids important STEM concepts, but they won't even realize they're learning because they will have so much fun playing!
Featured Toys:
- ABC MOUSE Early Learning Academy: This is a digital learning platform that is different from a toy. Kids can access ABC MOUSE anywhere from a computer or a smartphone for on-the-go learning. There are over 11,000 games built-in to teach the basics of literacy, math, and more.
- The OSMO Little Genius Starter Kit: This bridges the gap from physical to digital play. Kids can connect an iPad and place physical pieces on a special pad to make anything the kids do on the pad come to life on the screen. This is great for teaching kids how to spell.
- Magformers: These are magnetic building pieces perfect for budding engineers. The pieces are easy to assemble and take apart. The magnets are safely encased in the pieces. Plus, they even come with cute figurines.
- DOODLER START plus Essentials Pen Set: This comes with everything kids need to draw in 3D. An eco-friendly filament goes in the back of the pen, melts inside the pen, and kids can then draw in 3D. It's like a glue stick and a 3D printer in one.
- Pixicade: For under $20, kids can make their own video game. First, they draw in the booklets, then scan their drawings in the Pixicade app, and finally watch their drawings come to life in video games they can play.
- The Candy Claw Machine: Kids can build their own arcade-style claw machine and put whatever they want in them. This is great for building early engineering concepts. Plus, it's fun for the whole family to join in and have fun with a working claw machine.
