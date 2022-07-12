Get kids involved in the kitchen with this fun cookbook

Chef Danielle Kartes joined the show to talk about her kid's cookbook "My Very First Cookbook" and share recipes for lemonade and turkey pinwheels! #newdaynw

One of our favorite chefs here at New Day to help us feed both our bellies, and our kids!

Danielle Kartes has a fun book out for kids called "My Very First Cookbook." She joined the show to share two fun recipes!

Turkey Pinwheels

Makes 12 pinwheels | Prep time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

4 flour tortillas (about 7 inches wide)

8 tablespoons cream cheese, softened

8 slices deli turkey meat

4 dill pickle slices

Optional: Spinach, tomato slices, whole wheat or tomato-flavored tortillas, and any deli meat you like

DIRECTIONS:

Lay out the tortillas and spread two tablespoons of cream cheese over each. Lay two turkey slices and one pickle slice in the center of each tortilla. Roll 'em up and slice each into three pieces. Arrange your pretty pinwheels on a plate on a plate and enjoy!

Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade

Makes 1 quart (4 cups) | Prep time: 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

4 to 6 lemons, juiced

1 cup granulated sugar

3 to 4 cups water

Optional: 1/2 cup of raspberries for raspberry pink lemonade

DIRECTIONS:

Wash those lemons with a good rinse under warm water. The warm water loosens up all those juices. Ask an adult to cut each lemon in half. Squeeze one cup of lemon juice using your preferred squeezer and pour it into your pitcher. Add the sugar and stir until dissolved, then add the water. Taste test! Add more water if it's too strong, more sugar if it's too sour, or more lemon juice if it's too sweet! Once it's perfect, enjoy!