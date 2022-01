KEXP executive director Tom Mara joined New Day NW to talk about his accomplishments at KEXP, how the station has grown, and what's next. #newdaynw

It's the end of an era. After 31 years of service at the iconic and world-renowned Seattle radio station, KEXP, executive director Tom Mara is getting ready to retire.

We got a chance to talk to Tom about the changing media landscape and what's next for radio.