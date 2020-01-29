SEATTLE — Workouts don't have to be complicated. These easy moves with kettlebells and your own body weight can make a difference in your overall fitness.

Katherine Stojkovic with Crossfit Industrious in Lynnwood showed us how a few moves can make all the difference in core strength, cardio, pecs, glutes, quads, arms, lats and abs.

65 year-old Stojkovic is a four-time CrossFit Games International Champion and believes anyone can start now and get in better shape.

Katherine Stojkovic, 4-time CrossFit Games athlete and instructor.

Brandy and Cyra join Katherine working out in our New Day Norhtwest studio and have both found better health and a new lease on life after incorporating workouts into their routine.

Kettlebell Workout Moves

5 kettle bell swings

10 kettle bell squats

15 second plank hold

