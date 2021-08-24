Keep summer going with these fun toys

The Toy Guy, Chris Byrne, showed off top picks that will keep kids laughing, moving, and even learning! #newdaynw

SEATTLE — There's still plenty of sunshine and summer fun left in the year, even while we're getting ready for back to school!

The Toy Guy Chris Byrne showed us a few fun toys that help extend the summer feeling and even keeping the mind sharp for the school year!

Great Outdoor Play

Fill 100 balloons in 60 seconds! Plus, Zuru has introduced biodegradable and recyclable plastics, removing more than 1,200 tons of plastic from the environment.

Keeping Minds Sharp During Summer

These engaging and enjoyable exercises help prevent summer “brain drain” with just 15 minutes a day. Plus, these are a lot of fun, and under $13 each. Since knowledge is a kind of currency for kids, they’ll be proud of what they can learn and share.

This is a cool electronic book and playset from LeapFrog that gets kids as young as 18 months exploring and learning.

Fun and Games

This brand new strategy game makes you plan and play in 3-D. Classic strategy reminds players of chess and checkers. Plus you can use the 7 pieces to create your own games.

The putty master strikes again with this great putty that has hidden surprises to find as you knead, and relax.

Based on the new movie, kids can pretend to be LeBron as they try to nail that dramatic 3-point shot, and hang on the rim!