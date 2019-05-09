SEATTLE — The Kadillac Grille's goal is "to provide a fusion of grandmas recipes with a new age vibe." Menu items are a combination of Soul Food, Smoked Meats, and Mexican Favorites. Smoking is their specialty, and owner Rich Ward is here today to take us to school.

The Kadillac Grille is a catering service, and you can find them at the Hawk Ally Tailgate by the Beast Bus. You can't miss their 23-ft BBQ trailer. They hope to open a brick and mortar location. Follow them on Instagram to watch the dream become a reality.

