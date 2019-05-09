SEATTLE — The Kadillac Grille's goal is "to provide a fusion of grandmas recipes with a new age vibe."  Menu items are a combination of Soul Food, Smoked Meats, and Mexican Favorites.  Smoking is their specialty, and owner Rich Ward is here today to take us to school.  

The Kadillac Grille is a catering service, and you can find them at the Hawk Ally Tailgate by the Beast Bus.  You can't miss their 23-ft BBQ trailer.  They hope to open a brick and mortar location.  Follow them on Instagram to watch the dream become a reality. 

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.